Knights in the Morning: Brett Howden talks meaning behind his jersey number

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For many of us, numbers hold meaning. For one Vegas Golden Knights player, that is especially true when it comes to his jersey number.

I spoke with Brett Howden to learn what the number 21 means to him.

“My brother played in Moose Jaw, he’s six years older than me. The captain of the team was number 21, his name was Riley Holzapfel. He was my favorite player to watch," Howden said. "The following year, my brother got to pick a number, and I loved him so I told him he had to take 21, and since then, that’s been both of our lucky number and our family number.”

“For some people, a number is just a number, but for me, 21 kind of takes me back to when I was a kid and that number means a lot to both my brother and I. It means a lot to my family and I’m super close with my family, so it definitely means a lot," he said.

Up next, the Golden Knights host Tampa Bay on Thursday, Nov. 6.