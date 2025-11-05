Knights in the Morning: Brett Howden talks meaning behind his jersey number

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For many of us, numbers hold meaning. For one Vegas Golden Knights player, that is especially true when it comes to his jersey number.
I spoke with Brett Howden to learn what the number 21 means to him.
“My brother played in Moose Jaw, he’s six years older than me. The captain of the team was number 21, his name was Riley Holzapfel. He was my favorite player to watch," Howden said. "The following year, my brother got to pick a number, and I loved him so I told him he had to take 21, and since then, that’s been both of our lucky number and our family number.”
“For some people, a number is just a number, but for me, 21 kind of takes me back to when I was a kid and that number means a lot to both my brother and I. It means a lot to my family and I’m super close with my family, so it definitely means a lot," he said.
Up next, the Golden Knights host Tampa Bay on Thursday, Nov. 6.
-
Schmid makes 24 saves, Barbashev scores in VGK 1-0 victory over Red WingsAkira Schmid made 24 saves for his second regular-season NHL shutout, Ivan Barbashev scored and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 on Tuesday night.
Vegas Golden Knights shine at 'A Golden Knight' gala to support local causesThe Vegas Golden Knights hosted their annual “A Golden Knight” Gala at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, raising funds for the team’s foundation and giving back to the Las Vegas community.
Vegas Golden Knights to host annual food drive. Here's where you can donate.The Vegas Golden Knights will be hosting its annual food drive at Toshiba Plaza on Thursday, Nov. 6, before the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.
Knights in the Morning: Reilly Smith talks about returning to VegasAfter a year and a half out east, forward Reilly Smith is back in Las Vegas for his seventh full season with the Golden Knights, a move he admitted he didn't expect to happen.