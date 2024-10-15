How to watch: Vegas Golden Knights head to Washington for first road game of the season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are hitting the road for the first time this season.

After opening the season with three straight wins at home, the Knights are heading to Washington to face a familiar face. Logan Thompson is expected to make his Washington Capitals debut Tuesday night against his former team.

Thompson told media Tuesday that he's excited to see some familiar faces and looking forward to a fun game.

"It's a lot of mixed feelings playing against your old team," Thompson said. "A lot of good memories there that I'll have forever."

“You’re always going to be a little extra motivated to play your former team, but I think I’m just excited to get a first game here in a Caps jersey.”



Logan Thompson speaks to the media to discuss the prospect of starting Tuesday night against Vegas.#ALLCAPS | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/bnXwNzjrNt — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 14, 2024

The former VGK goalie was traded to Washington on June 29 during the NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

Vegas heads into the matchup with a few milestones to watch:



Nicolas Hague will play in his 300th NHL game, all of which have been played with the Knights.

Jack Eichel is tied for the league lead in scoring with seven points. Eichel was also named the third player on the NHL's "Three Stars of the Week."

Puck drop is at 4 p.m. on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+ The team is also hosting an official watch party, which starts at 3:30 p.m. at Red Rock Resort & Casino.

Catch our first road game tomorrow at the @redrockcasino Watch Party! VGK gear is NECESSARY 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LGI290jmNQ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 14, 2024

How to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Here's a list of the 69 games that will air on Vegas 34 this season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.