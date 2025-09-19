LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights opened training camp Thursday at City National Arena with both excitement and uncertainty as a revamped roster took the ice.

The headliner was Mitch Marner’s first skate in a Golden Knights sweater after signing an eight-year, $96 million deal this summer. Marner joined Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev on a top-line combination that will be closely watched as preseason begins.

WATCH | Fans welcome the Knights back during training camp

Golden Knights open training camp with Mitch Marner debut, Jack Eichel extension talks looming

“We’re just going to keep trying to find ways that we can use each other’s skill and open each other up,” Marner said after practice. “We’ve both got to be comfortable to not be afraid to shoot and pull the trigger.”

KTNV

While the on-ice debut generated buzz, much of the focus remains on Eichel’s contract situation. The 28-year-old center is entering the final year of his deal, and talks are ongoing.

KTNV

“Jack is a priority,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “We have tremendous regard for the player, what he’s meant to our organization. I think he feels the organization’s been very good for him as well, and we’ll continue to have dialogue. When we have news, we’ll let you know.”

The Golden Knights will also begin life without veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who is sidelined for the season due to injury concerns. That leaves increased responsibility for players like Shea Theodore, Noah Hanifin and Zach Whitecloud.

KTNV

“Over the past three years, confidence comes in preparation,” Whitecloud said. “This summer I had one of the best summers I’ve ever had, and I’m fully prepared to play more, execute more, be relied upon more.”

Goaltender Adin Hill, who backstopped Vegas to its 2023 Stanley Cup title, said his goal remains unchanged. “Just trying to come in the year and try to win another cup,” Hill said.

Fans filled City National Arena for the first practice, underscoring the city’s continued embrace of the franchise.

KTNV

“I love seeing Jack Eichel play,” longtime fan Josie Babcock said. “The first time he was here, he won us the Stanley Cup, and it was just so cool to see him grow as a Golden Knight and get us that cup.”

For others, the team is about community and connection. “My kids love to get to meet the players,” said Paige Buckley, who brought her sons to camp. “It’s so nice to inspire them to kind of follow their dreams.”

KTNV

The Golden Knights play their preseason opener Sunday in San Jose before returning home Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings. The regular season begins October 8 at T-Mobile Arena.