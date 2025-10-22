Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former Vegas Golden Knights president, Kerry Bubolz, resigns after 9 years with team

Bubolz served as the team's first president for eight years before transitioning to civic affairs role
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights president and CEO Kerry Bubolz is interviewed by Channel 13.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kerry Bubolz, former president for the Vegas Golden Knights, has resigned from the organization, the team confirmed with Channel 13 on Wednesday.

Bubolz joined the team in 2016, serving as the VGK's first president for eight years before transitioning his role to the team's chief civic affairs and government relations officer. John Penhollow took the reins as president in June.

In a statement sent to Channel 13, Golden Knights owner and chairman Bill Foley said:

"Kerry Bubolz had a tremendous impact on the Vegas Golden Knights organization since he joined the club back in 2016. He was instrumental in the launch and buildout of the business. Under his leadership, we delivered terrific results across ticketing, sponsorship and fan experience while setting and raising the bar for in-game entertainment. We are grateful for all his contributions and wish him well in his future pursuits."

