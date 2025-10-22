Former Vegas Golden Knights president, Kerry Bubolz, resigns after 9 years with team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kerry Bubolz, former president for the Vegas Golden Knights, has resigned from the organization, the team confirmed with Channel 13 on Wednesday.

Bubolz joined the team in 2016, serving as the VGK's first president for eight years before transitioning his role to the team's chief civic affairs and government relations officer. John Penhollow took the reins as president in June.

In a statement sent to Channel 13, Golden Knights owner and chairman Bill Foley said: