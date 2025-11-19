LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a sea of lavender at T-Mobile Arena’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer night, Erica and Tyler Kasch stand out for a simple reason: the words “Jes Forever” stitched across their shoulders.

Taylor Rocha shares their story:

Family Honors Late VGK Fan With Annual “Jes Forever” Tradition on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

The Kasch family travels to Las Vegas each year to honor Jessica Kasch — Tyler’s wife and Erica’s daughter-in-law — who died in 2020 after a six-year battle with glioblastoma.

Jessica was first diagnosed in 2014 at age 25, a fight her family describes as courageous, hopeful, and fueled by her love for the Golden Knights.

“Jessica was my beautiful daughter-in-law,” Erica said. “She loved the Las Vegas Golden Knights. So every year we come to Hockey Fights Cancer night to celebrate her.”

That connection to the team only deepened during her treatment. The family said the Golden Knights brought her joy during some of her hardest days, offering encouragement and support from players and fans alike. Her favorite place, Erica said, was the Fortress.

“She’s here… and she’s loving every second,” she said.

Tyler said returning to the arena each season keeps her memory alive.

“It means everything,” he said. “We honor her, remember her and try to have a good time.”

He added that the organization’s commitment to recognizing those affected by cancer has played a meaningful role for their family.

“I think they do a very good job of honoring the community — those that are fighting, and those we’ve lost,” he said.

The Golden Knights have continued to honor Jessica’s story each year, displaying her name on KnightTron during Hockey Fights Cancer night. For the Kasch family, the event is less about the final score and more about returning to the place she loved most.

To them, “Jes Forever” is more than a name on a jersey — it’s a reminder of Jessica’s impact and the tradition that keeps her close.

As the arena emptied, the family carried on as they always do, wearing her name and celebrating the legacy she left behind.