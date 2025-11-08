AFC Bournemouth and Golden Knights team up to grow youth soccer in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — A Premier League club and an NHL powerhouse are teaming up to help Las Vegas kids suit up like the pros.
The Foley Entertainment Group — which owns both the Vegas Golden Knights and England’s AFC Bournemouth — has donated 850 customized soccer uniforms to the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE. The uniforms will outfit participants in the Vegas Bourne Youth Soccer League, a community program launched last year that now includes nearly 2,000 players across the valley.
WATCH | How the program has grown since its conception
“What started with just a few hundred kids last year has now grown to nearly 2,000,” said Jim Frevola, president of business operations for AFC Bournemouth. “Bill’s commitment to the community — and particularly to the youth — has always been about giving back and providing access for kids to grow physically, mentally, and emotionally.”
The initiative, which provides every player with a full Premier League–level kit free of charge, includes reversible jerseys in Bournemouth’s signature black and red, plus shorts and socks.
“We wanted to make sure these kids got to wear from socks to shirts all the way up — their entire uniform accessible to them without them having to worry about the financial needs,” Frevola said. “Youth sports are expensive, and the travel and what the parents have to go through… any little bit that the Golden Knights and Bournemouth can do just makes it a little easier on these families.”
The league is a collaboration between Clark County Parks and Recreation, City National Bank, and Foley Entertainment Group, which also supports local youth clinics and soccer watch parties at City National Arena. The fall season runs through November 22.
Frevola, who spent nearly a decade in Las Vegas helping launch the Golden Knights, said the soccer initiative reflects Bill Foley’s long-term vision to unite his sports franchises under one community-focused banner.
“This is home for me — my kids live here,” Frevola said. “Summerlin and Bournemouth and Vegas are all unique to my household, and I know it’s really passionate for Bill to connect these two cities as well.”
Even from across the Atlantic, AFC Bournemouth’s presence in Las Vegas continues to grow — bringing the world’s most popular sport a little closer to home.
“Bournemouth’s here to stay,” Frevola said. “There’s no turning back on what we’re doing from a commitment perspective. This is a long-term commitment for us.”
