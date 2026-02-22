LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For Akira Schmid, the Olympics were more than just another hockey tournament.

The Vegas Golden Knights goaltender returned to practice on Saturday after representing Switzerland on the international stage, where he made one start in a preliminary-round matchup against Canada.

WATCH | Schmid talks his Olympic experience and looking ahead for the rest of the NHL season:

Golden Knights’ Akira Schmid reflects on Olympic experience after start for Switzerland

“That’s probably the game you want to play as a goalie,” Schmid said. “Thankfully I got it. It was a great experience. I don’t know when you’re going to play a team like that again.”

Schmid stopped 34 of 39 shots in the game, facing a roster loaded with NHL talent. He admitted there were nerves early but settled in quickly.

“You know what kind of skill they have on the other team,” he said. “I was a little bit nervous, but I feel like I settled in pretty quickly.”

Off the ice, Schmid said the Olympic atmosphere lived up to expectations.

“You just kind of try to soak everything in,” he said. “We had a great time. Our team was a very tight-knit group.”

The Olympic Village experience also left an impression.

“There’s so many people just walking around — athletes, coaches — where you just kind of interact with them,” Schmid said. “They had some cool stuff like outdoor lounges, a gaming room, indoor lounges — all that kind of stuff.”

Now back in Las Vegas, Schmid joins teammates preparing for the final stretch of the NHL regular season, with about 25 games remaining. The Golden Knights are navigating a tight Pacific Division race and balancing the return of several players who competed internationally.

Schmid said he hopes the experience carries over.

“To experience that and feel that, I’m going to try to bring that here,” he said.

While other Golden Knights players will compete in the gold medal game between Team USA and Team Canada, Schmid plans to tune in as a fan.

“Obviously we have teammates on both teams, so kind of got to root for both of them,” he said. “A tight game, hopefully overtime.”

For Schmid, the Olympic moment may have lasted just one start. But the perspective — and confidence — could extend far beyond it as Vegas pushes toward the postseason.