LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The connection between the Vegas Golden Knights and English Premier League club AFC Bournemouth was on full display Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena, but the impact of that partnership is extending far beyond a single game.

WATCH | Golden Knights, AFC Bournemouth partnership brings youth soccer to Las Vegas

Golden Knights, AFC Bournemouth partnership brings youth soccer growth to Las Vegas

The Golden Knights hosted a Bournemouth-themed night during their matchup against Utah, transforming Toshiba Plaza into a seaside-inspired “Beach of Bournemouth” and incorporating the English club into in-game traditions, including the March to the Fortress and pregame siren.

The celebration is part of a broader collaboration led by owner Bill Foley, who purchased AFC Bournemouth in 2022. Since then, the focus has expanded beyond the international stage to youth soccer development in Southern Nevada, which we first shared with you in November, 2025.

Vegas Golden Knights AFC Bournemouth and Golden Knights team up to grow youth soccer in Las Vegas Taylor Rocha

Nearly 2,000 local players now participate in the Vegas Bourne Youth Soccer League, supported by hundreds of donated uniforms through Foley Entertainment Group.

For club ambassador Steve Fletcher, the initiative reflects a long-term vision.

“So my role at the club right now is ambassador… I’ve been at the club 33 years now… if you cut me open I would bleed red and black,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher, the club’s all-time appearances leader, said Foley’s influence has been immediate and impactful.

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“When Bill took over in 2022… he laid down things he wanted to do straight away… everything Bill’s said he’s gonna do, he’s done,” Fletcher said. “He’s been brilliant for this football club.”

That vision is now taking shape in Las Vegas, where Bournemouth has begun working directly with young players.

“We went there and young boys were playing… ages from 7, 8 year old all the way through to 19… it’s something that we want to build,” Fletcher said.

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While soccer continues to grow in the United States, Fletcher sees significant potential in the Las Vegas market.

“There’s always potential… it’s an untouched gem,” he said. “The more children we can get involved… the potential is there, I believe.”

He added that the partnership is already creating opportunities for talent identification.

“There’s a few boys there… I was talking to a few of the coaches… they’ve written down a few names for me to take back,” Fletcher said.

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The two-day celebration continues Friday with a watch party for Bournemouth’s Premier League match against Manchester United at City National Arena, further connecting local fans with the club.

As the relationship between the two organizations grows, so does the opportunity for young athletes in Las Vegas.

“Always believe… never give up your dream and work hard… there’s no substitute for hard work,” Fletcher said.