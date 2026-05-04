LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights returned to City National Arena on Sunday to prepare for the second round against the Anaheim Ducks with a familiar face returning to the ice.

"William Karlsson joined the team in Salt Lake; he practiced there; he continues to progress. Tat's as far as I'll go with respect to his availability," Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman was at City National Arena to hear McCrimmon's thoughts ahead of Round 2:

Vegas Golden Knights GM speaks ahead of Round 2 against Anaheim Ducks

While Karlsson's return is unknown, McCrimmon says one thing is for certain: the team has more confidence under head coach John Tortorella.

"Torts has done a really good job in terms of leaning on his assistants. I think he's had a really good touch with how to handle the people," McCrimmon said.

After leading the Golden Knights to a 4-2 series win over the Utah Mammoth in the first round, Tortorella and the team now turn their attention to the Ducks — a club with similarities to Vegas in how they get off the rush and their net-front presence.

"That's how you score goals in front of the net — tips, deflections. You look at how we score, that's how we scored a lot of our goals in the first series, so I think for us as well just making it hard for their goalie, getting in front of his eyes and making it hard on their D, too, that will be a big part of the series," defenseman Noah Hanifin said.

The Golden Knights are one of only two teams — along with the Carolina Hurricanes — to advance to the second round in back-to-back years.

Vegas hosts Anaheim Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena for Game 1 of the second round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. You can find the full schedule for the second-round series here:

Vegas Golden Knights Schedule drops for Golden Knights vs. Ducks in Round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs KTNV Staff

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