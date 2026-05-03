Schedule drops for Golden Knights vs. Ducks in Round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The schedule is set for the Vegas Golden Knights to take on the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This is the first time the Golden Knights and the Duck will meet in the postseason.

On Saturday afternoon, the National Hockey League released the schedule for the first four games of the best-of-seven series.

Game 1: Monday, May 4 | 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena

Game 2: Wednesday, May 6 | 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena

Game 3: Friday, May 8 | 6:30 p.m. | Honda Center

Game 4: Sunday, May 10 | 6:30 p.m. | Honda Center

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 12 | TBD | T-Mobile Arena

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 14 | TBD | Honda Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 16 | TBD | Honda Center

How to watch

The NHL says the second-round series will be broadcast on ESPN and TNT in the United States. Radio broadcasts for all postseason games will be available on the VGK Radio Network (94.7 FM/1340 AM), and in Spanish on Deportes Vegas (1460 AM).

Single-game tickets went on sale Saturday afternoon. Fans also have the option to purchase a second round "strip" with tickets to all four potential home games at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights say refunds will be issued for any games that aren't played.

Additional information about activations and local watch parties is expected to be announced in the coming days.