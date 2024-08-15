Game Day Express returns ahead of Raiders home game. Here's what you need to know about this RTC service

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With fall sports ramping up, the Regional Transportation Commission is bringing back Game Day Express to provide direct routes to Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena for Raiders, UNLV, and Golden Knights games.

Launching on Aug. 17 with the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Dallas Cowboys, the service will continue through all regular season home games.

Pick-up locations for the 2024-2025 Raiders and VGK home games include:



Route 605 – Summerlin Game Day Express: Red Rock Casino Resort Spa 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89135

11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89135 Route 606 – Green Valley Game Day Express: Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy., Henderson 89052

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy., Henderson 89052 Route 607 – Centennial Hills Game Day Express: Santa Fe Station Casino 4949 N. Rancho Dr., Las Vegas 89130

– 4949 N. Rancho Dr., Las Vegas 89130 Route 609 – East Side Game Day Express: Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall 5111 Boulder Hwy., Las Vegas 89122

5111 Boulder Hwy., Las Vegas 89122 Route 610 – North Las Vegas Game Day Express: Aliante Casino Hotel Spa 7300 N. Aliante Pkwy, North Las Vegas 89084

7300 N. Aliante Pkwy, North Las Vegas 89084 Route 612 – West Henderson Game Day Express: M Resort Spa Casino 12300 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Henderson 89044

The first departure for Raiders home games is planned for three hours prior to kick-off with service arriving approximately every 30 minutes. Departures from Aliante Casino Hotel Spa and Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall are approximately every hour. The last departure from all locations is one hour prior to kick-off. Each route departs approximately 30 minutes after the game ends.

The first departure for VGK home games is two hours before game time with additional departures depending on the location, ending one hour before puck drop. Each route departs approximately 20 minutes after the game ends.

Pick-up locations for the 2024-2025 UNLV football home games:



Route 613 – UNLV Game Day Express: UNLV Transit Center 1135 E. University Ave., Las Vegas 89119

First departure for UNLV football home games is two hours before the game with additional service for every 20 minutes, until one hour before kick-off. The route departs approximately 25 minutes and one hour after the game ends.

The cost to ride the Game Day Express is $2 per person each way or $4 roundtrip, with exact change required.