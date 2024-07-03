Single-game tickets for UNLV home football games now on sale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans of the UNLV Rebels can now purchase advance single-game tickets for all six home football games for the upcoming season at Allegiant Stadium.

Parking passes are also available as well as season and mini-plan options for 2024.

Single-game ticket prices are going as low as $24 for the first home game against Utah Tech.

You can purchase tickets with their advance-sale prices online at www.UNLVTickets.com, by calling (702) 739-FANS (3267), or in-person at the Thomas & Mack Center Box Office a week before the event.

The university said prices will increase on the Sunday of a game week by $5 at every price level, and game day prices increase by an additional $5 at every price level.

Season tickets are still available for as low as $150 for all six home games as well as $93 for three-game mini plans where you can choose any of the six games.

You can find more information for premium club seats or suites at Allegiant Stadium by emailing premiumseating@unlv.edu or by calling (702) 895-0292.

Home Game Schedule