First IFL National Championship title earned by the Vegas Knight Hawks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following their win against the Green Bay Blizzard (64-61), the Vegas Knight Hawks have earned their first IFL National Championship title after four years in the Indoor Football league.
Vegas, we're coming home. pic.twitter.com/8oPVSbHqRM— Vegas Knight Hawks (@KnightHawksIFL) August 24, 2025
GAME RECAP
Both teams scored touchdowns on every drive in the first quarter, with the Blizzard leading 14-13 initially — but soon after, Quentin Randolph and Antonio Wimbush had a rushing score each.
The second quarter saw Vegas on the offense, with Wimbush tipping the scales in Vegas' favor 20-14. Jayden De Laura and Randolph put in the work to even out a Blizzard lead by putting the Knight Hawks in first 35-33.
A rushing touchdown put Green Bay back out front in the second half, with the opposition holding a 4-point lead at the end of the third quarter.
CJ Windham scored his first touchdown of the game, bringing the score to 57-54, with De Laura putting the Knight Hawks up front 64-61 on his second rushing touchdown.
Green Bay thought they could try it on the final play, but the Knight Hawks' front line shut them down.
A review of the game ruled in Vegas' favor, earning the Knight Hawks their well-deserved IFL National Champion title.
