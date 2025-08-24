First IFL National Championship title earned by the Vegas Knight Hawks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following their win against the Green Bay Blizzard (64-61), the Vegas Knight Hawks have earned their first IFL National Championship title after four years in the Indoor Football league.

GAME RECAP

Both teams scored touchdowns on every drive in the first quarter, with the Blizzard leading 14-13 initially — but soon after, Quentin Randolph and Antonio Wimbush had a rushing score each.

The second quarter saw Vegas on the offense, with Wimbush tipping the scales in Vegas' favor 20-14. Jayden De Laura and Randolph put in the work to even out a Blizzard lead by putting the Knight Hawks in first 35-33.

A rushing touchdown put Green Bay back out front in the second half, with the opposition holding a 4-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

CJ Windham scored his first touchdown of the game, bringing the score to 57-54, with De Laura putting the Knight Hawks up front 64-61 on his second rushing touchdown.

Green Bay thought they could try it on the final play, but the Knight Hawks' front line shut them down.

A review of the game ruled in Vegas' favor, earning the Knight Hawks their well-deserved IFL National Champion title.