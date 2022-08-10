Exploring legal troubles faced by NFL players in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At approximately 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Las Vegas Metro Police arrested former running back Marshawn Lynch near Las Vegas Boulevard and Wyoming Avenue, under suspicion of driving under the influence.

But Lynch isn't the first NFL player to get arrested or experience legal troubles while in Las Vegas.

RELATED: Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas for driving under the influence

Long-time ESPN Las Vegas radio host Steve Cofield says Las Vegas has many temptations.

"These are very thorny issues because we've seen with some current Raiders, like Nate Hobbs – he had issues down on the strip. He also had issues driving at excessive speeds away from the Strip,” Cofield said. “We know Josh Jacobs had his incident at the airport tunnel."

From Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who was arrested in January 2021 for driving under the influence, to cornerback Nate Hobbs, who was arrested in January 2022 for suspicion of driving under the influence after he was found asleep in a vehicle on the Las Vegas Strip.

Former Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death in November 2021.

While Las Vegas has seen its fair share of NFL Players tangle with cops, Cofield believes the city isn’t completely to blame, especially now that the Raiders call it home.

"We can't control who the other teams bring in, but the Raiders can control character. It's not always gonna be a guarantee that guys are gonna be on the straight and narrow,” Cofield said. “But you just can't take the chance here, because there are too many things that can go wrong and it's a black eye for the city. I don't think it's a black eye that we deserve, because the rest of us coexist here and most of us can stay out of trouble with the law. The athletes that come to town really need to keep it together."

An official court date has been set for Marshawn Lynch on Dec. 7.