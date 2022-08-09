Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police: Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas for driving under the influence

Raiders' Marshawn Lynch opening store in Las Vegas
Copyright Getty Images
Stephen Lam/Getty Images
<p>Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders is seen on the sideline after defeating the Denver Broncos 21-14 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 26, 2017 in Oakland, California.</p>
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch opening store in Las Vegas
Posted at 12:00 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 15:29:16-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police say a driver, later identified as Lynch, was stopped downtown near Las Vegas Boulevard and Wyoming Avenue at 7:25 a.m.

Officers said, through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Lynch was impaired and he was taken into custody.

Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence.

This comes after Lynch recently announced he would serve as a "special correspondent" for the Seattle Seahawks.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH