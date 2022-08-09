Police: Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas for driving under the influence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police say a driver, later identified as Lynch, was stopped downtown near Las Vegas Boulevard and Wyoming Avenue at 7:25 a.m.

Officers said, through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Lynch was impaired and he was taken into custody.

#BREAKING The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment. (1/2) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 9, 2022

Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence.

This comes after Lynch recently announced he would serve as a "special correspondent" for the Seattle Seahawks.

This is a developing story.