Curling may not be the sport you expect to find in the desert, but this week, the nation’s top arena curlers are sweeping into town.

The 2025 USA Curling Arena National Championships are underway at CurlVegas, Southern Nevada’s first dedicated curling facility and a nonprofit that opened its doors in 2024. The event brings together 24 teams from “arena clubs” — organizations that typically share ice with hockey and figure skating.

VIDEO: Taylor Rocha goes to the 2025 USA Curling Arena National Championship, where top arena curlers gathered

CurlVegas hosts USA Curling Arena Nationals, bringing cool competition to the desert

Hosting the championships marks a milestone for CurlVegas, which has quickly become a hub for the sport in Southern Nevada. “It’s full credit to the people here making this happen,” said Dean Gemmell, CEO of USA Curling. “It’s not an easy thing to make happen. We are always thrilled when local groups come together.”

Brad Whitlock, president of CurlVegas, said the tournament reflects how far the Las Vegas sports scene has evolved. “I think it reflects all the sport activity that is taking place in Las Vegas because this wouldn’t have happened even a couple years ago,” he said.

Among those in attendance was Marcy Michel, who traveled from Nebraska to support her husband, Doug, whose team qualified for Nationals. “I’m super proud — of everybody, the whole team — for managing real life and being able to do a hobby,” she said.

For the athletes, competing in a facility built specifically for curling — rather than shared ice — is a rare experience. “This is what I call the most dedicated curlers in the country,” Gemmell said. “They curl on prepped skating ice, which is great to have here in Las Vegas. They go through a lot to play. We have a championship just for them.”

For fans new to the sport, curling combines skill and strategy — teams slide 42-pound granite stones down the ice toward a target called the house, with sweeping helping to control the stone’s speed and direction.

Gemmell hopes locals will see the appeal for themselves. “We call them clubs, but they’re not private,” he said. “You walk in and you’ll be welcomed. What I find with new players is that they tell me it’s ‘curiously addictive,’ so expect that.”

CurlVegas welcomes locals year-round with programs for adults, youth, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities, continuing its mission to grow the sport and foster community — even in the desert.