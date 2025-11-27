Senators edge Golden Knights 4-3 in shootout for rare victory at Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Sanderson had a goal and two assists and Shane Pinto scored the lone shootout goal to lead the Ottawa Senators past the Golden Knights 4-3 on Wednesday night for a rare victory at Vegas.

The Golden Knights had won six of seven games against Ottawa at T-Mobile Arena and gone 12-1-1 overall. The lone Senators victory in Las Vegas occurred on March 2, 2018, a 5-4 win.

Vegas dropped to 1-8 in overtime games. The Golden Knights have points in seven of eight games, but four were overtime losses.

Pinto and Drake Batherson also scored in regulation for Ottawa. Tim Stützle and Claude Giroux each had two assists, and Stützle has at least one point in all five games he's played in this arena. Linus Ullmark made 32 saves.

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, back in the lineup after being out for more than a month because of a wrist injury, tied the game with a power-play goal in the third period. Jack Eichel produced a goal and an assist, and Brett Howden also scored. Akira Schmid stopped 20 shots.

The Senators led 3-1 after the first period before Vegas forced overtime with a goal in the second and another in the third.

After neither team scored in overtime, the first four shooters failed to hit the back of the net in the shootout. That included Eichel, with a video review upholding the no goal. But then Pinto scored, and Ottawa won when Vegas' Mitch Marner couldn't get the puck past Ullmark.

Ottawa's five-game streak of allowing fewer than 25 shots on goal ended, just one shy of the team record set in 2009.

It was the 100th career game for Vegas defenseman Kaedan Korczak.

Up next

Senators: Play at St. Louis on Friday afternoon.

Golden Knights: Will host Montreal on Friday afternoon.

