Athletics give Las Vegas a preview of MLB future during Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark

SUMMERLIN (KTNV) — Fans in Las Vegas got an early look at the Athletics this weekend during Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Athletics brought a group of players from spring training to Summerlin, hosting the Los Angeles Angels in a two-game exhibition series before a sellout crowd of 10,747.

Fans packed the Aviators’ home stadium eager to see what the future MLB franchise could soon bring to the valley.

“Oh, I’m so excited to have the A’s in Las Vegas,” Las Vegas native Jeannie Altenhoffen said. “I love baseball. It’s my favorite sport and to have a Major League Baseball team here in my hometown, I can’t wait.”

Before taking the field, several A’s players got a quick introduction to the city they are expected to call home. On Friday, the group toured the site of the team’s future stadium, visited the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, stopped by the Neon Museum and took in views at Red Rock Canyon.

Tyler Soderstrom, who signed a seven-year, $86 million contract extension with the Athletics this offseason, said the visit gave players a chance to see what the future might look like.

“We flew in, got to go see the construction site. It’s obviously going amazing,” the outfielder said. “It looks great, so we’re super excited about that. And then we took a sprint around town and took some pictures, full uniform, running around. So it was cool. It was a good day.”

The players also attended a Vegas Golden Knights game, where they experienced firsthand the passion of the city’s sports fans.

“We were just kind of walking through the arena and they were knowing who we were … showing love,” A’s outfielder Lawrence Butler said. “Fans want to take pictures, come shake our hands. So I feel like Las Vegas has a really good fan base.”

That support carried over to Las Vegas Ballpark, where many fans were already envisioning what life in the valley could look like with Major League Baseball.

“You have to support your local sports,” said Altenhoffen. “I love the Knights. I love our Vegas Raiders, so I’m excited to be here supporting the A’s.”

Another fan, Austin Christiansen, attended the game with his young son Axel and said the arrival of Major League Baseball in Las Vegas could create moments he didn't have growing up in Southern Nevada.

“I know I had a lot of friends that grew up in other cities that got to ditch school and go to baseball games,” Christiansen said. “I can’t wait to do it with him.”

On the field, the Angels took the opener, shutting out the Athletics 3–0. But the atmosphere around the ballpark suggested the weekend was about more than just the exhibition result.

For some players, the visit even sparked thoughts about putting down roots in the valley.

“I want to buy a house in Summerlin,” Butler said.

With the Athletics expected to make Las Vegas their permanent home in 2028, Big League Weekend offered a small preview of what the city’s baseball future could look like.