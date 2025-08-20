LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jenny Cavnar not only has decades of experience in the MLB as a broadcaster, but she is also the first female play-by-play announcer in MLB history.

WATCH | Cavnar speaks with Channel 13 sports reporter Alex Eschelman about her role

Athletics' Broadcaster Jenny Cavnar talks current state of the A's and future home in Las Vegas

Alex Eschelman: What does it mean to you to have that opportunity with the A’s and continue to have that this season?”

Jenny Cavnar: I'm so grateful for the opportunity, it’s really changed the course of my career. Just thinking about all of the A’s broadcasters that they’ve had, to know that I get to work with a really great team of broadcasters and to watch the growth and development of so many rookies who have really bright futures.

WATCH | Will Nick Kurtz get Rookie of the Year?

Athletics' Broadcaster Jenny Cavnar talks who could be Rookie of the Year

Eschelman: You’re teeing me up for Nick Kurtz! He's leading all rookies in homers right now, what are you most impressed by when looking at his rookie season with the A’s?

Cavnar: He had a game that’s arguably the best offensive performance in Major League history. To go 6-6 and have four home runs, he says his favorite moment so far is having two walk-offs in a homestand within a couple of days, when it gets to be the 7th, 8th, 9th inning, the game is on the line and he knows he can be the one to change the course of the game, you just see something in his eyes that’s so amazing, he turns it on.

Eschelman: You’re coming to Las Vegas, what excites you most in being apart of this historic transition?

Cavnar: It’s the mecca of sports and entertainment, for me I was in Colorado with the Rockies at AT&T SportsNet when the Vegas Golden Knights launched, we were all apart of that and to see how hungry that fan base was for professional sports was really cool, my husband is a Raiders fan, I feel very lucky to say that Becky Hammon and I went to the same college, we’re both Colorado State alum, so I obviously have followed her career for a very long time and root her on, and now you start to see the stadium being built and it’s real, to add to their nine world series championships eventually bringing home a 10th in Las Vegas would be icing on the cake I think.