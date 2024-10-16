Work on controversial F1 bridge continues, disrupting those who work and live nearby

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In less than 40 days, Formula 1 drivers will race through the streets in our resort corridor for the 2nd annual Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Grand Prix will take place Nov. 21 - 23.

Leading up to the race, the Las Vegas Grand Prix team is continuing its construction efforts preparing the track path for the race.

Crews are now working on putting up the controversial F1 vehicle bridge, the Flamingo Bridge on Flamingo Road going over Koval Lane.

Construction is now blocking the entire intersection of Koval Lane and Flamingo Road as crews work on the bridge.

Some people living near the intersection tell me they're not happy to see the connection return and the big delays that'll follow.

“It’s just challenging for the next couple of months we’re just going to have to live with it," said Meridian homeowner Rich Baker.

The Meridian is a condo complex at the corner of Koval Lane and Flamingo Road.

I asked Baker how it's been since F1 construction started for this year's race onSept. 2and how it has been driving around the community during it all.

"Awful, not quite as awful as last year, but it’s been a challenge, I’d say," Baker said.

Construction for the revamped Flamingo Bridge, which will now be two lanes instead of four lanes, is now causing a full shutdown at the intersection.

It's also closing one of the main entrances to Baker's complex, making it difficult for him to get around.

“So I budget about a half hour," Baker said. "I’m a busy person. I got a job, got meetings, gotta make the money.”

As locals are facing the future of returning traffic headaches, Channel 13 has learned the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix team says they've listened to the community and made lots of changes to this year's construction plan.

“There are a handful of businesses along the Flamingo/Koval corridor that are open for business and we wanted to convey what those access points were," said Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Vice President of Corporate Affairs Lori Nelson-Kraft.

This year, The Las Vegas Grand Prix team released a list of access points created for all businesses impacted directly by the bridge construction. It shows how customers can still enter and shop.

The businesses include The Westin Hotel & Spa, Caesar's Entertainment Employee parking lot, Jay's Market, Meridian, ARCO Gas, The Platinum Hotel, Tuscany Suites & Casino, Ellis Island Hotel, Las Vegas Souvenir & Gifts and a nearby shopping center.

At least one entrance to each of these businesses will be maintained during the Flamingo Bridge construction project.

This change comes as at least 4 nearby business owners filed lawsuits against the Las Vegas Grand Prix team, claiming lost revenue from last year's F1 construction.

Those businesses are Battista's Hole in the Wall Italian Restaurant, Stage Door Casino, Ferraro's Ristorante and Ellis Island Hotel.

A source who works closely with The Meridian tells me they are also working on a lawsuit and submitting paperwork against the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Nelson-Kraft told me other adjustments include less event construction overall, an improved construction plan and more F1-related race events for locals to enjoy.

“That was our commitment, to find ways to make it less impactful and we certainly want this to be good for everyone," Nelson-Kraft said.

“There’s some positive this year. It’s better than last year; last year was absolutely horrible, horrific," Baker said.

The temporary bridge is expected to be fully up by Saturday night, Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. Until then, the intersection of Koval Lane and Flamingo Road will be closed.

According to the official F1 construction site, which is updated throughout construction changes, it states now the bridge will be up until the week of Dec. 15 - 21. Construction is expected to close that intersection fully just like now, to remove the bridge.

