F1 construction road impacts start Monday. Here's what you need to know about Week 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix may still be several months out, but preparation for the big race is starting now.

Crews are already building bridges and setting up hospitality suites and lighting, but starting Monday, Sept. 2, construction could impact your commute.

Here is the construction set to impact roadways this week:

Monday, Sept. 2 through Friday, Sept. 20:

One lane will be closed on Harmon Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane.

Closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday to install track lighting.

Construction will also be happening on the Top Golf Vehicle Bridge, but there should be no impacts to Harmon Avenue from that.

Monday, Sept. 2 through Friday, Sept. 6

One lane closed in both directions on Koval Lane at Rochelle Avenue.

Rochelle Pedestrian Bridge construction.

Closures in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Knowing the difficulty many locals faced getting around the Strip during construction for last year's race, we've kept in touch with Las Vegas Grand Prix officials to see how their plans could impact your commute.

F1 leaders tell Channel 13 this year's construction process will be different.

“There’s no paving taking place this year," said Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president of corporate affairs for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

That means just three months of construction, compared to nine months last year.

“We did learn a lot of lessons from last year and we really looked to make things more efficient and make things easier," Nelson-Kraft said.

Some of the changes include more lane closures instead of road closures, along with a new traffic and construction website and better plan to build around the track path.

I asked Mike Bradley who has lived in the valley since 2014, how he feels about F1 construction returning. Despite the changes, Bradley tells me he believes there will still be a significant impact.

“For the locals, it’s a huge inconvenience, and I have a feeling it’s going to be exactly the same again this year," said Bradley.

According to the official F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix website, traffic impacts are expected around the track path through Christmas Eve.

Along with the website, if you'd like Formula 1 construction updates, text "F1LVGP" to 31996.