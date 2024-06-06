Las Vegas Grand Prix: Updated plans for Flamingo vehicle bridge will 'cause less disruption' for 2024 race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Updated plans for a temporary bridge during the 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix were announced on Thursday.

This year, the Las Vegas Grand Prix plans to reduce the bridge to two lanes, according to a press release from race officials.

The controversial vehicular bridge was put in place for the inaugural grand prix in 2023. Since then, business owners in the area have threatened to sue Formula 1 over lost profits they claim as a result of the bridge construction.

The temporary structure made it so drivers traveled over Koval Lane, rather than through it like they normally would.

Those who own businesses near Flamingo and Koval have expressed frustration over traffic being diverted away from them. The owner of Ellis Island recently filed suit over the issue.

Formula 1 says the bridge is necessary to ensure access to the race track interior, as Koval Lane is part of the grand prix track.

An additional change is planned for the pedestrian bridge in that area, according to Formula 1, which will be located on the north side of the Koval and Flamingo intersection, rather than the south side like it was in 2023.

Race executives say they've reached out to business owners in the area to let them know about the planned change, which they say will also reduce the amount of time it takes to put up and take down the bridge — another source of complaint from area business owners.

The planned change means it should take seven days to both put up and take down the bridge, according to Formula 1.

They also noted the bridge "will be placed entirely on the south side of Flamingo Road," impacting eastbound traffic only, and westbound traffic will remain at street level.

"This new design allows us to continue to construct an incredibly complex circuit in one of the busiest destinations in the world while ensuring adequate access within the track for those who need it, especially for emergency response entities," Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm stated in the prepared release.

F1 construction confusion: How will traffic be impacted ahead of the 2024 race?

F1 construction confusion: How will traffic be impacted ahead of the 2024 race?

The bridge is scheduled to go up in mid-October and come down in mid-December, according to Formula 1.

A full traffic plan for the 2024 grand prix is under review by Clark County Public Works, race officials noted. No race-related construction is expected to begin until September, which race officials said provides "a significantly reduced timeframe compared with the 2023 race."