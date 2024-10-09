What you should know about the Flamingo Bridge installation and road closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews are continuing to make progress ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Track lighting and barrier installation is underway and starting next week, crews will be installing a temporary vehicular bridge at Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

Last year, the bridge was four lanes. However, this year, the bridge will be two lanes.

When will the bridge be installed?

Bridge installation is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 13 and will wrap up at 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 19.

How will traffic be affected?

During bridge installation, the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane will be closed in all directions.

Are there detours or other ways to access nearby businesses?

Yes.

Westin Las Vegas - Access will be provided at the Westin's westernmost entrance on Flamingo Road.

Jay's Market/Shell Gas Station - Access will be provided on Koval Lane.

Caesars Entertainment Employee Parking Lot - Access will be provided on eastbound Flamingo Road.

Meridian Condos - Access will be provided on southbound Koval Lane.

ARCO Gas Station - Access will be provided on northbound Koval Lane.

The Platinum Hotel - Access will be provided on westbound Flamingo Road.

280 E. Flamingo Shopping Center - Access will be provided on westbound Flamingo Road.

Tuscany Suites & Casino - Access will be provided on Flamingo Road.

Ellis Island - Access will be provided on northbound Koval Lane.

Las Vegas Souvenirs and Gifts - Access will be provided on northbound Koval Lane.

What bus stops will be affected over the next couple of weeks?

For those who take the bus, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is detouring several routes.

That includes 119 (Simmons/Koval), 202 (Flamingo), and CX (Centennial Hills Express).

Lane restrictions on Sands Avenue mean several stops will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

That includes:



Stop 2504 - eastbound Sands Avenue after Koval Lane

Stop 2572 - westbound Spring Mountain Avenue after Sands Avenue

Stop 1364 - southbound Las Vegas Boulevard at Fashion Show Mall

Stop 2505 - westbound Sands Avenue after Koval Lane - will be closed until further notice.

Due to track lighting installation on Las Vegas Boulevard, the following stops will also be closed from midnight to 9 a.m.



Stop 2563 - eastbound Spring Mountain Avenue after Mel Torme

Stop 1403 - southbound Las Vegas Boulevard at Treasure Island

Stop 1376 - southbound Las Vegas Boulevard at The Mirage

Stop 1339 - southbound Las Vegas Boulevard at Caesars Palace

You can see the full list of RTC closures by clicking here and you can see the full schedule of F1 traffic work by clicking here.