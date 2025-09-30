Windsor Park housing project moves forward with 60 homes, 33 more await funding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews have started grading land at the Windsor Park site as the long-awaited housing project finally moves into construction, but only 60 of the 93 promised homes will be built in the first phase.

The $37 million allocated by lawmakers is enough to cover the first 60 homes, with priority given to the longest-standing families in the community. However, a second round of funding of about $26 million more will be needed to finish the remaining 33 homes.

I met with Senator Dina Neal at the new Windsor Park site, and she confirmed that while grading and land work is officially underway, the other 33 homes are now on hold until at least 2027, when lawmakers will need to step back in with new funding.

The plan calls for construction in phases, with the first 60 homes completed by December 2026.

"Keep your hope, because that is what's going to keep this going. You can't stop believing, and they've been told that they're probably a part of phase 2 and phase 3, but we're going to complete this project," Neal said.

Residents say this represents a long-awaited breakthrough. Many are hopeful the new homes will finally erase decades of blight and neglect in the area.

"It's progress. I can't put the word 'great' to it just yet, but it's progress. That's something we haven't had. Once we move into our houses, then we can say it's been successful," one resident said.

"We won't see blight up there anymore. We won't see trash and garbage. Houses are crumbling, and just chaos is up there. So this is a blessing," another resident said.

Questions remain about the second phase. Neal says she will push for the additional $26 million in the 2027 legislative session to make sure all 93 families get the homes they were promised.

For now, 60 families are secured and construction is underway. But the full vision for Windsor Park won't be complete until new funding is approved in 2027.

