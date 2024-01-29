Residents of the sinking Windsor Park neighborhood are one step closer to new homes

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents of Windsor Park in North Las Vegas are one step closer to getting their promised brand new homes for free.

A developer has been chosen to construct the 93 new residences for original residents of the valley's sinking neighborhood.

Monday, the Nevada Housing Division announced the selection of Community Development Programs Center of Nevada to build the new community in North Las Vegas.

Windsor Park was first built between 1964 and 1966 and exclusively occupied by African American residents. It was also built on a geological fault that, over time, caused the neighborhood's homes and infrastructure to sink as groundwater was extracted from an aquifer beneath the homes.

In its most recent session, the Nevada Legislature passed a bill that committed $37 million to the state-funded construction of new homes for Windsor Park's longtime residents.

As part of the construction process, Community Development Center of Nevada will be required to build the new homes adjacent to the current subdivision. A geological survey to ensure the new homes don't sink will also be required.

As of this report, a completion date for the project hadn't been determined.

"It has taken decades to arrive at this point, so we recognize that everyone involved, especially the homeowners, are anxious to see these new homes built," said Dr. Kristopher Sanchez, director of Nevada's Department of Business and Industry. "However, as we are breaking new ground with this unprecedented legislation, both literally and figuratively, the Housing Division is working to put the appropriate processes in place to ensure this project is completed as smoothly and successfully as possible."