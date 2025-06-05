NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A decades-long promise to relocate families from a sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood is back on the clock.

It’s a story I’ve been following since 2023. While a bill that would have secured more time and funding to finish the Windsor Park project failed in the legislature, there is still hope for people who live there.

I spoke with longtime residents and the lawmaker behind the bill about what happens next.

WATCH | Windsor Park resident shares his experience with Abel Garcia

With SB 393 failing to pass, time is running out for Windsor Park residents

“We would like to see the promise that was promised to us. We would like to see it come true. We would like to enjoy our new house, home, before we leave this world.” said Edward G. Wilburt, Windsor Park resident.

Wilburt is one of more than 100 residents in the historic Windsor Park community whose homes have been sinking for decades due to underground water removal.

“A bunch of cracks in the bedrooms, I got cracks about two inches… Heat and stuff in the summertime, air conditioning won’t do no good. You got all that head coming out of your attic,” Wilburt shared.

KTNV

A plan to relocate these families was approved in 2023, when lawmakers passed a bill allocating $37 million to build up to 93 new homes. But now, a follow-up bill has failed to pass in the final minutes of the legislative session.

SB 393 would’ve clarified Windsor park’s boundaries, prevented tax hikes for relocated residents, and extended key funding deadlines, including $12 million in general funds set to expire this September.

“There was a need for more time, and so what we’re doing now is we’re going against the clock in order to move these families forward,” said Senator Dina Neal.

KTNV

The land, not too far from Windsor Park, is about 18 acres. Located at Carey and West Street, it was purchased using nearly $10 million in federal funds.

Despite now having the new land, Senator Neal says the city of North Las Vegas still needs to approve the project. The original $37 million is still in place, but must be used by September 19.

For residents like Wilburt, time is running out.

KTNV

“I feel disappointed,” Wilburt shared.

With Windsor Park on the agenda once again, residents now plan to have their voices heard when the North Las Vegas Planning Commission meets on June 11.