Senate bill to complete Windsor Park relocation clears hurdle, heads to Assembly

A bill that could finally complete the relocation effort for homeowners in the sinking Windsor Park neighborhood cleared the Senate last night and now heads to the Assembly. But time is running out as the legislative session is coming to a close.

Senate Bill 393 would give the state more flexibility to use the remaining $12 million to finish building the new development for residents of the North Las Vegas neighborhood.

I've been following this story since 2023, tracking the push to move families out of Windsor Park and into new homes nearby.

Senator Dina Neal, who has been closely involved in the effort, warns that without this legislation, the project could stall once again, leaving longtime residents in limbo.

"It wouldn't be complete. It would not be complete. The families would be left in a state of suspension. We would only be able to do a portion of the bill as written — and that's a problem. If we build the house but can't do the garages, that leaves us in a very peculiar state," Neal said.

The state has already purchased land near Windsor Park for the new development.

Two years ago, I visited Edward McCall's home. McCall has lived in the neighborhood since 1966, and his house shows significant damage from cracks.

"These houses are built so poorly they didn't even grade it before they built them. It makes you feel so bad because this has been going on for so long without our knowledge," McCall said.

If SB 393 passes the Assembly this week, construction on the new homes could potentially move forward.

