Watch live: Formula One CEO speaks at Preview Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula One's top brass will share how the return of the Las Vegas Grand Prix is expected to impact the local economy on Monday.

F1 Group CEO Stefano Domenicali will give the keynote speech at Preview Las Vegas, the annual event where local leaders discuss the city's economic future. Domenicali will be accompanied by Renee L. Wilm, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The announcement that Formula 1 would hold a Las Vegas Grand Prix for the first time in decades has already spurred a flurry of economic activity on and around the Las Vegas Strip.

F1 headquarters is under construction near the Strip, and multiple other construction projects are underway in preparation for the November race.

MGM Resorts International announced plans to build a grandstand over the Bellagio lake for grand prix seating, and multiple resort companies are hawking lavish race experience packages with million-dollar price tags.

The grand prix race weekend, attracting Formula 1 fans from across the globe, is expected to bring billions of dollars to Las Vegas.

Domenicali is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. KTNV will carry the speech live here and on Facebook.