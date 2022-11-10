MGM will build a grandstand over Bellagio lake for 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts will build a grandstand over the Bellagio lake for viewing of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, the company announced Thursday.

MGM is calling it "one of the world's most exclusive live sports-viewing experiences" that will only be available with purchase of one of its "race-and-stay" packages.

Those interested in purchasing one of the packages will have to wait. Thursday morning, the company's website showed MGM was trying to "get back on track" due to an "unprecedented level of demand."

MGM said it was "working hard to ensure that package access is fair and comprehensive."

Race day packages offered through MGM include options for access to the Bellagio Grandstands or the Package Grandstands, the company said.

Packages on offer are expected to include the following:



a three-day race ticket at either the Bellagio Grandstands or the Paddock Grandstands

a three-night stay at participating resorts (Bellagio, ARIA, Vdara, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Delano, Park MGM, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur)

Food and non-alcoholic beverages within the grandstands

"In just over a year, F1 fans from around the globe will see how Las Vegas throws a party," said Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts' chief commercial officer. "In addition to the Bellagio Grandstands, which will set new standards for event viewing, we will create a round-the-clock celebration worthy of this international spectacular."

When they're available, MGM says it will show ticket packages and pricing on the MGM rewards website.

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 16. Tickets went on sale last week, with a minimum price of $500 for a standing-room-only option.