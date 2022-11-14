Wynn Resorts announces 'unprecedented' million-dollar Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix package

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pricey and exclusive package is available for those willing to spend big on the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

On Monday, Wynn Resorts unveiled a million-dollar access experience for the race.

"Only buyers of this official package will ever experience the Las Vegas Grand Prix in such style and luxury," the company says.

Wynn promises an "unprecedented offering" for groups of six people, including "access to not only the most exclusive events held during the Grand Prix, but also one-of-a-kind bespoke events and activities."

Those willing to invest will get access to VIP spaces along the track, including the Wynn Grid Club within the Paddock Club, as well as "once-in-a-lifetime" F1 events and experiences throughout the Grand Prix weekend from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, the company says.

Here's what the million-dollar package includes:

A four-night stay in a two-story Encore three-bedroom duplex, with 24-hour butler service, daily breakfast, and custom in-room amenities.

24-hour butler service, daily breakfast, and custom in-room amenities. An elaborate welcome amenity including a Jeroboam of Dom Perignon and a selection of caviar.

and a selection of caviar. Exclusive access to the opening ceremonies, including the red carpet viewing and kick-off party for the weekend’s events. This event is otherwise by invitation only, with no tickets available for public purchase.

Dinner for six in Delilah, the acclaimed nightlife dining experience, with a menu specially selected by executive Chef Joshua Smith and champagne from Dom Perignon.

Priority access to race-week events held at Wynn Las Vegas.

Wynn Elite tickets to "Awakening," Wynn Las Vegas’ signature new show. Tickets include private seating, a selection of complimentary small bites and premium beverages, and a dedicated server throughout the show.

A complimentary spa and salon treatment for each person.

A complimentary round of golf at Wynn Golf Club for each person.

Luxury transportation for each person to and from the airport, as well as the race paddock.

A dedicated ambassador to assist with priority reservations at Wynn restaurants and nightlife venues.

A lifetime membership to Wynn’s exclusive private access program for each person. The program is available to a select group of individuals and features privileged access to entertainment, dining reservations and concierge services at Wynn resort locations.

“We combined the most exclusive access points across the track with Wynn’s ultra-luxury accommodations and amenities to offer a package better than ever before and create the greatest race weekend imaginable," said Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer for the Vegas grand prix.

Wynn Resorts says it will make a donation of $100,000 to local philanthropic efforts for every million-dollar package purchased.

A limited number of Wynn's million-dollar packages are available now. There's more information at wynnlasvegas.com.