Construction for Formula 1 headquarters is underway near the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In November, racing fans from all over the world will be coming to Las Vegas for the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the construction for the headquarters is underway.

Building materials are being dropped off and tractors are leveling out the terrain as new center attraction for Formula 1 begins to take shape, getting fans like Rita Smith, who is a visitor in the valley, ready for the big race.

"I was kind of amazed, I was like wow ok,” Smith said.

She says she was surprised to see construction already taking place with about 10 months left till the race kicks off.

"As it progresses and as it is getting built people are going to be getting more excited about it," Smith said.

When it is complete, an F1 spokesperson says the paddock will be four stories and about 300,000 square feet. It will serve as the start and finish of the race and it is also where VIP zones will be located.

"It is going to bring a new energy for people to have a new outlook for what the possibilities are," Smith said.

Just less than five minutes away from the F1 centerpiece is Hofbrahouse Las Vegas. Jessica Maass, the Marketing Director says they are expecting a big boom because of this event.

"We know that there will be 100,000 of guests coming in that week where the race will take place so we will be busy all week long and feeding all the tourists in town," said Maass.

What Maass is most excited about is that the Formula 1 headquarters will be open year-round, not just on race weekends. She says they have talked to people with Formula 1 and they tell her the attraction will feature Formula 1-related activities 365 days a year for visitors and residents.

"Building the headquarters down the street is more than exciting for us, we hope for a good time, we have an 850-seat restaurant, and up to 1,000 people can come and celebrate," Maass said.

From the Superbowl to one of the largest races in the world, Malinda Bergan says there is no place to be than in the valley.

"You have to be overexcited to be pretty excited in Las Vegas," Bergan said.