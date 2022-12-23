Caesars offers 'lavish' $5 million race-and-stay package for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Entertainment is raising the stakes for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race weekend.

F1 fans with the cash to spare can purchase the $5 million "Emperor Package," Caesars announced on Friday. The package includes a five-night stay at Nobu Sky Villa at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, plus "superior views" and access to exclusive events during race weekend next November.

$5 million also gets you 24-hour butler and driver service and a private culinary experience with Michelin-starred Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, the company says — plus two tickets to Adele's sold-out residency.

"The extravagant package is a one-of-a-kind, $5 million VIP offering unlike anything else," Caesars stated in a press release.

For racing fans, the real appeal of the pricy package will likely be the view from the Nobu Sky Villa, which Caesars says offers "unparalleled views of the action" on the Grand Prix straight away.

The 10,300-square-foot villa includes three bedrooms and a 4,700-square-foot terrace atop the Nobu Hotel, "perched only 140 feet above the world-famous Strip," Caesars says.

The Emperor Package also includes a slew of race festivities and VIP experiences, Caesars says, including:

12 tickets to the Paddock Club

A private dinner for 12 curated and hosted by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa in the Nobu Sky Villa

in the Nobu Sky Villa A personal driver and Rolls-Royce for the entirety of the stay

A choice of any spa service for six guests in the villa's private treatment room by artisans from the award-winning Qua Baths & Spa

Personal VIP host to coordinate experiences at all Caesars Entertainment's Las Vegas resorts, including food and beverage offerings across the city and OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace

Immediate Seven Star ® Caesars Rewards ® Tier Status

Caesars Rewards Tier Status The Paddock Club™ is the premier hospitality product across the F1® calendar and includes an all-inclusive food and beverage package as well as access to the Pit Lane Walk and a private Caesars Entertainment space within the Paddock Club™ to enjoy the racing action with bespoke service and accommodations

Spa services range from the luxurious Qua Signature 24-karat Gold Facial to the Qua Signature Mojave Rain treatment, which incorporates Native American healing traditions using sacred plants and oils

Caesars has more information on ticket packages at caesars.com/events/f1.

