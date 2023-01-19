Watch Now
Local leaders will talk Formula 1, water conservation, MSG Sphere at Preview Las Vegas

Posted at 5:22 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 20:41:30-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Next week, local leaders will get together to talk about the economic future of Las Vegas at "Preview Las Vegas."

What does the future hold for our city? Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, shared what to expect in an interview with KTNV's Kelsey McFarland.

Some key topics will include the Formula 1 Grand Prix, water conservation, and one of the city's newest venues, the MSG Sphere.

Preview Las Vegas is open to everyone and will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center's west hall on Jan. 23.

Tickets are $100.

