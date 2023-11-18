Sphere Zone entertainment amazes fans at Las Vegas Grand Prix second night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans packed the Sphere Zone for night 2 of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, enjoying all the interactive activities.

Those included the Pit Stop Challenge, where fans compete to see who can change an F1 car's tire quicker. They also enjoyed performances from Cirque du Soleil and several musical acts under the Sphere.

"Being close to the Sphere and seeing everything going on here compared to all the other areas of the track is spectacular," said Regan Tyler, who traveled to Las Vegas from Seattle. "I don't think we had any idea it would be this cool and unique compared to the other ticket options."

Along with all the entertainment, fans had a great view of Practice 3 and the qualifying.

"Honestly, it's incredible. There's so much to see," said Las Vegas local Brandon Sotelo. "Taking photos and stuff, it's awesome."

Fans say watching the cars go by in the Sphere grandstands is great since there are five turns in the zone. This forces drivers to slow down.

The Sphere is still the show's star for this zone, though. Fans from all around the world were amazed by the sight of it.

"It's really exciting to see the thing," said Ian Seppanen, who traveled from Minnesota. "It's so much bigger in person than you think it will be, and it's just incredible."

All fans at the Sphere Zone say they can't wait till night 3 of the Grand Prix to see all the drivers compete.