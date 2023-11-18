Updates on the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 drivers face the qualifying ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

KTNV's Johnny Resendiz previously reported a breakdown of the practices, qualifying and race.

Explainer: Qualifying for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The practice rounds are over. Mercedes-AMB Petronas F1 Team George Russell earned the first position in FP3 in 1 minute and 34 seconds. McLaren F1 Team's Piastri earned second, and Williams Racing's Logan Sargeant placed third.

The final practice ended early. Teams completed about 54 minutes on the track and only had about six minutes left when Williams Racing's Alex Albon made contact with the barrier and lost a rear tire.

FP3 CLASSIFICATION 📊



George Russell, Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant round up our top 3 spots in FP3!



FP3 CLASSIFICATION 📊

George Russell, Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant round up our top 3 spots in FP3!

Bring on qualifying 🤩#LasVegasGP #F1

In the second practice, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc places first, following Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso at 1 minute

and 35 seconds.

For the first practice, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc placed first. Haas/Ferrari's Nico Hülkenberg follows behind with Kevin Magnussen.

The qualifying is scheduled for midnight. It aims to determine where each driver will start during the main event.

Each driver, one at a time, will go one lap around the track as fast as possible, and the fastest one will get the coveted "pole position," or the car that sits in the first position on the grid.

Qualifying is broken up into three sessions. During which, the slowest drivers from the first session will make up the back of the grid in positions 16 through 20, while the fastest drivers in the third session will make up positions 1 through 10 on the grid.

KTNV will update this article as the qualifying continues overnight.