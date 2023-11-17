Watch Now
Manhole cover brings end to first F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix practice session

Posted at 9:05 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 00:40:52-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix has been postponed.

Less than 10 minutes into the session, Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz had a message pop up on the dashboard that read 'Stop The Car' and his vehicle slowed to a stop. Formula 1 officials said the vehicle had been damaged due to a concrete frame around a manhole cover "that had failed".

As the vehicle was taken back to the Ferrari garage, you could see a hole in the bottom of the vehicle.

Sainz was walking around the pit and garage building. However, it's unclear if he was injured during the incident.

According to Formula 1 officials, the session will not be resumed and they are currently checking all other covers across the circuit.

"We're not going to resume as it's going to take time to understand the issue and take any necessary actions to remedy," F1's governing body said. "We will be discussing with the local circuit engineering team about the length of time it will take to resolve and will update with any resultant changes to the schedule."

Formula 1 officials said the second practice session is still scheduled to start at midnight, as of 9:15 p.m. However, they add that any changes in scheduling will "be advised in due course".

Sainz wasn't the only driver whose car was damaged. The Alpine team said that Esteban Ocon will also have to undergo a chassis change "due to damage from a suspected drain cover on the track".

"It's a shame that we're not on-track running at the moment," Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports. "Obviously, there's been a problem. I think the frame around the manhole or the post that's there, that seems to be what's given way so they'll need to check all of the others and probably weld them or do something just to ensure from a safety point of view because you can see the damage that's been done to the Ferrari."

When looking at the fastest times before the session was stopped, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was in first at 1:40.909. Haas drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen were in second and third at +2.537 seconds and +3.352 seconds.

While repairs are made to the track, some drivers are choosing to look on the bright side.

