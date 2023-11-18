Turmoil on the Track: F1 practice session hits unexpected roadblock, leaving fans in anticipation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the highly anticipated F1 event last night, the practice session took an unexpected turn, leaving fans disappointed.

Just nine minutes into the first practice session, the race came to a halt as a car, driven by Carlos Sainz, collided with a water valve cover, causing significant damage to his Ferrari.

Expressing their concerns, F1 enthusiasts like Geo Rosario from Florida questioned the impact on the actual race. "Hopefully, this doesn't affect the actual race. Because, okay, I can understand the practice being canceled, that's one thing. But if it affects the actual race, it's like, okay, we flew all the way here for that," Rosario said.

The incident led to the cancellation of the first practice run and a delay of two-and-a-half hours for the second practice session while the track underwent repairs.

Unfortunately, fans were not allowed to be present during the second run, which started around 2:30 a.m. after multiple drainage covers were sealed.

As fans like Benjamin Martinez and his son Andy, who traveled from Arizona for the event, observed the unexpected turn of events, they were left with numerous questions.

"We just saw a lot of sparks at a certain road, and I was just curious what was going on with that type of road," said Andy Martinez.

Now, they anxiously await more information going into Saturday's race, wondering whether it will be safe for the racers.

With another practice session scheduled for 8:30 p.m. tonight, fans are eager to see a more successful and uninterrupted run, hoping for a smooth lead-up to the main race on Saturday.