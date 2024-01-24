Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula 1 team rebranding, hosting livery reveal in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another Formula 1 team is rebranding ahead of the 2024 season.

On Wednesday, Scuderia AlphaTauri announced they will be getting a new team name after reaching a sponsorship agreement with Visa. the team will now be known as the Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team.

Visa officials said this will be the company's first new major global sports sponsorship in more than 15 years.

"This is a groundbreaking partnership and a great opportunity for the Visa brand to engage one of the fastest-growing sports communities on the planet," said Frank Cooper III, Chief Marketing Officer for Visa. "This alliance resonates strongly with Visa's vision to inspire individuals to 'make it', striving to take small steps for improvements each day, during every race or event."

The team's new vehicle liveries are scheduled to be unveiled at a special event in Las Vegas on Feb. 8. No further details about the event have been released, as of Wednesday morning.

Scuderia AlphaTauri is the second team to announce a name change. In December, Alfa Romeo announced they will now be called the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber. They will operate under that team name until they rebrand as Audi in 2026.

Several teams have also already revealed or are planning to reveal new liveries for the 2024 season. Last week, McLaren Racing revealed their design while Alpine will show off their new look on Feb. 7 and Mercedes will unveil their design on Feb. 14.

On Wednesday, Formula 1 officials also revealed more details about how the Las Vegas Grand Prix impacted the valley. According to the Grand Prix's CEO and COO, the Las Vegas race had the highest single-race viewership of the entire 2023 season, they reached a total of 2.7 billion people through social media reach, and that Grand Prix visitor spending was up 3.6 times compared to typical Las Vegas visitor spending.

@F1LasVegas CEO and COO are on stage at @fblasvegas for the #previewlasvegas event. They shared stats about the 2023 #f1lasvegasgrandprix saying it had the greatest single race viewership of the 2023 F1 season. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/u8D5kT0ZJZ — Ryan Ketcham (@ketchamtv) January 24, 2024

Fans will also be able to see Las Vegas featured in Season 6 of Drive To Survive. On Wednesday, Formula 1 announced the new season is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Feb. 23.

The 2024 Formula 1 season is right around the corner. Teams will travel to Sakhir, Bahrain for pre-season testing on Feb. 21. The first race weekend is the Bahrain Grand Prix, which is set for Feb. 29 through March 2. The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix is at the tail end of the season and is set for Nov. 21 through Nov. 23.