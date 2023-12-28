Aided by F1, Las Vegas hotel room rates soar in November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Aided by the Formula 1 racing event, room rates at Las Vegas hotels soared in November, according to new numbers released Thursday by tourism officials.

The average daily rate was just over $249 last month, up 34% from the same month in 2022, according to a report by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix took place in mid-November, bringing in tens of thousands of visitors from around the world.

Overall, Las Vegas visitation was flat in November, up about 1% from November 2022. The city welcomed just under 3.3 million tourists last month.

Gaming revenues on the Strip in November, according to the LVCVA, were up 23% when compared to November 2022.