Las Vegas gaming wins surpass $1 billion for 20th month in a row

Posted at 6:44 PM, Nov 29, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The gaming industry is hitting the jackpot. For the 20th consecutive month, gaming wins have surpassed $1 billion. HERE'S A BREAKDOWN OF THE GAMING MONEY:

$1 billion came from Clark County

Las Vegas Strip casinos generated $7.5 million

$90 million in revenue came from downtown Las Vegas casinos.

