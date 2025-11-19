Here's a look at what roads are closed and when for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 has returned to Las Vegas as fans and drivers prepare for the Grand Prix to race down the Strip.

Thousands of attendees are expected, meaning the Las Vegas strip and surrounding areas will be busy into the weekend.

Here's a look at some of the road closures you need to know about.

🕒 HOT TRACK TIMES

10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov 19 until 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20

3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20 until 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 21

3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21 until 12 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22

3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22 until 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23

🚧 AFFECTED ROADWAYS 🚧

Las Vegas Boulevard from Spring Mountain to Harmon in both directions



Koval Lane from Sands Avenue to Harmon Avenue



Harmon Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane



Sands Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Manhattan Street



Flamingo Road from I-15 ramp to Koval Lane



Spring Mountain Road from Mel Torme Way to Sands and Koval Lane

While these roads will be open during times outside of Hot Track, lanes may be reduced, so it is strongly encouraged to limit usage to essential travel only.

Expect long delays and plan your routes accordingly.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department suggests Maryland Parkway as the route to avoid race-related closures.

You can also get traffic alerts sent directly to your phone by texting F1LV to 31996.

For more information and details on the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, visit their website by clicking here.

