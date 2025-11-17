RTC announces bus route changes for 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Race week is here as the valley prepares for the Las Vegas Grand Prix to take off along the Strip.

As with many big events in Las Vegas, we can expect road closures and detours across the valley.

Because of this, RTC announced five of its key routes will run under special schedules from Tuesday, Nov. 18 through Monday, Nov. 24.

Please check your updated route schedule before traveling to avoid delays or missed connections.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOU

Schedules have changed: The above-mentioned routes will not follow their normal times or stop patterns during this period. Please check the special schedules on the transit app or the alerts & detours page before you ride.



Stops may be closed or relocated: Some bus stops along the Strip and nearby corridors will be temporarily out of service for the event.



Delays may be likely: Due to heavier traffic, lane closures, and pedestrian flow tied to the Grand Prix, travel times may increase. If you rely on one of these routes, build extra time into your trip.



Stay informed in real time: The Transit App and the alerts & detours page on our website are your best source for up-to-the-minute changes.

You can review each route’s special schedule by visiting rtcsnv.com/alertsanddetours.