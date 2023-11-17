First responders 'hope for the best, plan for the worst' for Formula 1 drivers, guests at Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the excitement builds for the Formula 1 race hitting our valley this weekend, our local hospitals and first responders are taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of the drivers and hundreds of thousands of fans.

Alison McKnickle, vice chief of trauma at UMC, shares insights into her team's extensive preparations over the last several months.

Their motto: "Hope for the best, plan for the worst."

“The trauma unit and the entire University Medical Center have worked on preparing for a potential incident involving formula participants or the community," she said.

Regarding the safety of Formula 1 fans, Pamela O'Brien, who traveled from Vancouver, felt very comfortable at Thursday's grand opening.

"There's a lot of security," O'Brien said. "Going into it, you feel safe. The checkpoints and all of the stuff like that. You feel secure."

The Clark County Fire Department, led by Fire Chief John Steinbeck, ensures on-track and event operations run smoothly. Steinbeck emphasized their responsibility for medical assistance, fire response, and extrication assistance.

Specialized personnel will be stationed in the pits with appropriate personal protective equipment.

Dr. McKnickle highlights that UMC will strategically have multiple medical tents at the race. Additional medical units across multiple hospitals, including UMC, will be dispersed in various spectator areas. This ensures prompt medical attention for anyone who may become ill or injured while enjoying the race.

UMC stresses the importance of fan preparedness for such large-scale events. Dr. McKnickle advises attendees to be cautious and have emergency plans for themselves and their families.

