Nevada National Guard to support Clark County during Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix is just days away and more security is being added to the Strip ahead of the event.

On Tuesday, the Nevada National Guard said about 80 soldiers and airmen will be activated to "bolster security measures and emergency response capabilities" during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"The deployment is a testament to the ongoing partnership between the Nevada National Guard and local emergency response agencies, showcasing their commitment to public safety and effective collaboration in times of need," said Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters, Nevada National Guard Joint Staff Director.

According to the National Guard, the deployment will include the Las Vegas Strip and two hospitals within the metropolitan areas.

The race has already gotten increased security clearance from the Department of Homeland Security. It is now a Level Two SEER rating.