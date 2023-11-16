'All eyes on Las Vegas': City's inaugural F1 Grand Prix opening ceremony transforms iconic landmarks Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the opening ceremony for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix just hours away, our crews hit the pavement Wednesday night for live team coverage across the Strip.

KTNV anchors, reporters, and cameramen showed us how the race was impacting viewers in the valley.

The team talked all things F1, from airport travel, traffic, and new buildings, to the opening ceremony and backgrounds of drivers who started arriving in Southern Nevada just a few days ago.

Abel Garcia was at the BrewDog rooftop. He showed us a statement from Harry Reid International Airport telling travelers to plan to arrive four hours early for their flights as traffic is expected to be busy, and parking lots full.

Joining Abel was our Sports Reporter Nick Walters. Nick talked to 'the man behind the music of professional sports in Las Vegas,' DJ Joe Green. The Vegas native has done major events all over the city, including for the Vegas Golden Knights, the Vegas Aces, and now the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Joe Moeller was at the pit building as drone shows and concert lights lit up the sky around the property. The groundbreaking for the building was just barely one year ago.

Joe showed us interviews with racers who noted their excitement to race under the lights of the Las Vegas Strip—also stating the uniqueness of the colder temperatures. One racer said it is the coldest race they will have done.

The entertainers tonight by the grand stands at the pit building will be:



Journey

John Legend

J Balvin

Tiesto

Steve Aoki

Sports Reporter Tina Nguyen was in the area of the Encore where the red carpet will be Wednesday night.

"They say New York is the city that never sleeps, I beg to differ. You know here in Las Vegas we have parties and festivities happening all across the Las Vegas Strip the next few days as we get ready to see 22 F1 drivers go over 200 miles per hour down the Las Vegas strip and around some of the most iconic landmarks in the world."

Our coverage continues with a livestream event at 10:30 p.m. here as the welcome party, red carpet, and live entertainment continue to make the Strip abuzz Wednesday night.