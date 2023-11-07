Final look: The F1 Pit Building is nearly complete with a week to go before the Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just a year ago, it was an empty lot. Now, the Pit Building for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is almost complete, and we are seeing the area transform.

The Pit Building is the center of the race — where it starts, where it ends, and where each team has their center of operations for race events.

Tuesday, we got a look inside the Pit Building, which includes a Paddock Club area rented out for different parties during the race.

From the roof, you can see the seating areas around the Pit Building, including the main grandstand and temporary structures, which are now complete.

We also got a look inside the Sky Box Suites, which is the viewing area atop the main grandstands. From there, folks will be able to watch the opening cermony, the race and the action inside the garages on the first floor of the Pit Building.

During our visit, crews could be seen painting the track, as well.

Silvia Bellot, the senior director of race operations for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, says one of the last things on the Pit Building checklist will be F1 teams setting up inside the brand new garages.

The track will also be inspected to ensure it meets all the rules and regulations of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, the organization that oversees Formula 1.

"For race week, the FIA will be here; we will walk the track, making sure when it is finalized and in place it is according to the rules and regulations," Bellot said. "That will happen before the cars go on the track on Thursday evening."

