The man behind the music of Las Vegas pro sports to DJ at F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix has arrived, and the racing world is ready to set its sights on the Strip this weekend.

While locals may be outnumbered in the stands by tourists during the event, a Las Vegas native will make his influence felt with music.

Tunes at the Heineken Silver Stage will be provided by Vegas native DJ Joe Green, who DJs Golden Knights and Aces games and Raiders events. Green will supply spectators and drivers jams from the opening ceremony on Wednesday night through the big race on Saturday night.

Ahead of race weekend, Green visited with KTNV's Nick Walters leading up to a recent VGK game. After planning the sound of Vegas pro sports, he now prepares for the challenge of working the city's first Grand Prix since 1984.

"My plan for F1 is kind of my plan here, keeping everybody rocking," Green said atop the castle at T-Mobile Arena, home of the Golden Knights. "It's a new area for me and the city. So it's like feeling it out and seeing what direction we will go."

DJing Golden Knights games since the team's inaugural season in 2017, Green has embraced his job as a chance to give fans the best experience possible on game day. He plans to translate that feeling to race day.

​"The crowd. The fans. Just being a part of the community," Green said. "And knowing that I'm keeping everybody pumped, looking down and seeing everybody jam out."

Without any background or work history in racing, Green is looking forward to the new challenge of switching up his soundtracks for a new sport. He'll play Vegas-themed songs and use childhood video games as inspiration.

"Playing racing games on PlayStation as a kid, trying to associate the two with the soundtracks of that," Green said. "It will be a Friday and Saturday night in Vegas, so it will be crazy. We'll do what we usually do just with race cars."

