MGM Resorts announces special events for Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix is less than a month away and several resorts around town are preparing to host special events.

MGM Resort officials said that includes everything from unique displays and pop-up shops to one-of-a-kind dining experiences.

"People have been to big races. People have enjoyed Las Vegas - but the way the two will come together in November will make for an unprecedented weekend," said Andrew Lanzino, MGM Resorts' Vice Presidnet of Citywide Events. "With so many MGM Resorts destinations within a short walk of the track, we have an unmatched opportunity to create a neighborhood experience where there is something for everyone and the party never ends."

According to the company's event calendar, the events will be spread out across five resorts: Bellagio, Aria, The Cosmopolitan, Park MGM, and MGM Grand.

Monday, Nov. 13

Bellagio is hosting a Ferrari pop-up boutique for an "unforgettable retail experience" from Nov. 13 through Nov. 20.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Things get started with an Opening Night Reception at the Pit Building Zone, which is hosted by Chefs Bruce & Eric Bromberg. The evening will include "unlimited seafood and champagne" from Veuve Clicquot.

The same night, the Alfa Romeo Experience will be open at the Aria. The resort's lobby will host the special display, which features the all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale, the new Giulia and Stelvio, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake Show Car, and racing gear that will be available for purchase. Fans will also be able to test their reaction timing by taking the Alfa Romeo Batak Board Challenge and earn a limited-edition pin designed by LEEN Customs. There will also be racing artifacts and fans will be able to get a "signature Valtteri Bottas haircut" by celebrity stylist Matthew Collins. According to casino officials, that Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake will also unveil a unique vehicle livery to be used during the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix along with special appearances by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu. The Alfa Romeo experience will run from Nov. 15 through Nov. 18.

Thursday, Nov. 16

The Bellagio will host the MGM Rewards "Shoey" Bar. Guests can partake in the iconic F1 podium celebration. Guests will have the chance to buy limited-edition MGM Rewards-branded driving shoes, fill them with a drink, and raise them in a toast just like drivers on the podium. The bar will be in the Bellagio's Fountain Courtyard adjacent to the main valet and will run from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.

Over at The Cosmopolitan, they will host a reception called Starting Line Up. The event is scheduled to be held at Blue Ribbon from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Guests will be able to try unlimited caviar, seafood, and Veuve Clicquot with a beats by a live DJ. This is a one-night only event.

The Cosmopolitan will also host a New York performance artist duo called The Bumbys who will be roaming the resort from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. According to resort officials, guests are invited to stand, front and center, as they "provide you a personalized assessment on an old-school typewriter, complete with a number rating." The complimentary experience is open to all guests.

Guests at The Cosmopolitan will also check out the helmet art display from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. Resort officials state six local and regional artists, including Sharon Louise Barnes, Eric Vozzola, Nancy Good, Robby Martin, Cerissa Lopez and Dan Hernandez have been invited to design custom F1 helmets, which will be on display throughout race weekend on Level 2 of the resort near the Harmon Bridge entrance.

From Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan will have a live DJ, signature cocktails, and food with race parties starting at 6 p.m. each evening. Resort officials state guests must become AIOKA members to attend the event.

For a special spin on ordering drinks, The Chandelier at The Cosmopolitan is offering an augmented reality experience from Nov. 16 through Nov. 19. Guests can use their phone to order a Verbena and the photo on their phone can "transform into a personal AR race-infused story."

The Cosmopolitan will also host a Cocktail Circuit around the resort from Nov. 16 through Nov. 19. Guests will be guided to four bars to try special cocktails: Vesper Bar, Ghost Donkey, The Chandelier, and Beauty & Essex. The event will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on those days.

From Nov. 16 through Nov. 19, Sapphire Reserve cardmembers can stop by Park MGM's Mama Rabbit for exclusive drink discounts and earn three times the points on food and drink purchases. When those same cardmembers check in at Park MGM, they can present their card for access to a dedicated check-in line and receive a special welcome gift.

Various celebrity chef appearances on Nov. 16 include Michael Mina at Michael Mina, Morimoto at Morimoto, Jean-Georges Vongrichte at Prime, Mario Carbone at Carbone, Julian Serrano at Julian Serrano, Akira Back at Yellowtail, Bromberg Bros. at Blue Ribbon, and Roy Choi at Best Friend.

Friday, Nov. 17

In addition to previous events listed above, there will be special food and drink experiences with Bénédicte Hardy and James Kent, who is taking over Le Cirque.

There will also be celebrity chef appearances by David Chang at Momofuku, Bryan and Michael Voltaggio at Retro, Morimoto at Morimoto, Jean-Georges Vongrichten at Jean-Georges Steakhouse, Akira Back at Yellowtail, Julian Serrano at Lago, Christina Tosi at Milk Bar, and Roy Choi at Best Friend.

Saturday, Nov. 18

In addition to previous events listed above, there will be celebrity chef appearances by David Chang at Momofuku, Bryan and Michael Voltaggio at Retro, Michael Mina at Bardot, Mario Carbone at Carbone, Akira Back at Yellowtail, Julian Serrano at Picasso, Wolfgang Puck at Spago, Roy Choi at Best Friend, and Rainer Becker at Zuma.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Celebrity chef appearances scheduled for Sunday include David Chang at Momofuku and Jose Andres at Jaleo.

To see the full schedule and to learn how to buy tickets to certain events, you can visit the MGM Resorts' website here.