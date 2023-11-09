Las Vegas police to provide public safety information ahead of Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a public safety conference ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will be held Thursday afternoon.

The conference is said to start around 1:30 p.m. at LVMPD's headquarters.

CONCERNS: With Formula 1 coming to Las Vegas, money and large groups of people bring an uptick in victimization

LVMPD's Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, Las Vegas Grand Prix Vice President of Event Operations Vanessa Anthes, Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson, and Switch Senior Vice President of Sustainability Alise Porto are expected to be at the conference.

Las Vegas police have been preparing for the upcoming Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18.

"Threat is huge" at Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, according to LVMPD Sheriff McMahill.

13 Chief Investigator, Darcy Spears, discussed the serious security concerns that lurk, ranging from terrorist threats to upticks in specific kinds of crime.

Metro declined an interview request, saying the department is working with community partners on a future press conference that will discuss the safety and security of the Formula 1 event.

But Sheriff Kevin McMahill previously spoke about it in July during a public program at the Mob Museum.

"F1 is, quite frankly, it's a nightmare for me. I'm not going to lie to you," McMahill said. "This type of event is something we've never dealt with before. The size of the footprint that we've never dealt with before. And, you know, the threat is huge!"

The sheriff said he has a lot of faith in his Special Events section and will count heavily on them during F1, where there will be many potential targets.