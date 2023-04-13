Valley local wins $40k jackpot on poker machine with $10 bet at Rampart Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Rampart Casino said a valley local scored a jackpot this week!
The local did not want to be identified, the casino's public relations team said.
According to a press release, the local hit a royal flush on a $10 bet on a video poker machine. The hand earned the local a $40,000 jackpot!
The local was playing in a high limit room.
Congratulations to the winner.
