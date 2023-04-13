Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Valley local wins $40k jackpot on poker machine with $10 bet at Rampart Casino

Jackpot
Rampart Casino
Officials with Rampart Casino said a valley local won $40k from a jackpot while playing on a video poker machine on a $10 bet in April.
Jackpot
Posted at 3:24 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 18:24:21-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Rampart Casino said a valley local scored a jackpot this week!

The local did not want to be identified, the casino's public relations team said.

According to a press release, the local hit a royal flush on a $10 bet on a video poker machine. The hand earned the local a $40,000 jackpot!

The local was playing in a high limit room.

Congratulations to the winner.

MORE RECENT GAMING WINS:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH